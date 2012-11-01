SEOUL Nov 1 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has
bought 130,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal via a tender
on Monday and a combined 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil
via tenders on Tuesday, a company source said.
While declining to give price and suppliers details for the
steaming coal, the source said the utility had purchased the two
30,000-tonne oil products from Vitol SA at premiums
$25 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis.
The coal of minimum 5,700 kcal/kg will arrive between Dec.
24 and Jan. 10, 2013 and the oil products will arrive at the
port of Pyongtaek in November.
