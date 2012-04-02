SEOUL, April 2 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought a total of 155,000 tonnes of steaming coal for delivery in June via tenders that closed on March 26-27, a company source said on Monday.

The utility had bought coal of Indonesian origin of 4,500 kcal at about $94 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, according to the source, who declined to disclose supplier information. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)