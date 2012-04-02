Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
SEOUL, April 2 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought a total of 155,000 tonnes of steaming coal for delivery in June via tenders that closed on March 26-27, a company source said on Monday.
The utility had bought coal of Indonesian origin of 4,500 kcal at about $94 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, according to the source, who declined to disclose supplier information. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.