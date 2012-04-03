SEOUL, April 3 Korea East West Power Co (EWP) bought a total of 1.08 million tonnes of steaming coal of Columbia, Indonesia, Russia and United States origins via tenders closed on March 28, a company source said on Tuesday. The utility purchased 550,000 tonnes of 5,500 kcal/kg for about $95 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, and 530,000 tonnes of 4,700 kcal/kg for about $120 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, according to the source, who declined to comment on supplier information. *Note: Of the total, the utility purchased steaming coal of 5,500 kcal/kg from Indonesia and 4,700 kcal/kg from Russia, Columbia and the United States. Shipment is to be made to Dangjin power plant between May and August. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)