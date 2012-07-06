SEOUL, July 6 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) is seeking 65,000 tonnes of steaming coal for delievery between September 1-30 via a tender, the utility said on its website (www.kospo.co.kr).

The tender for coal of a minimum 4,700 kcal/kg will close at 11 a.m (0200 GMT) on July 11 and bidding will be conducted via its electronic tender system (ubicoal.kospo.co.kr), the utility said. The procurement is for Hadong power plant. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)