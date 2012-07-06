SEOUL, July 6 Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) has bought 540,000 tonnes of steaming coal for delivery between September and November via tenders closed on July 3, a company source said on Friday. The utility bought 260,000 tonnes of coal from Xstrata PLC at about $81 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, and 280,000 tonnes of coal from Glencore for around $76 per tonne on a FOB basis, the source said. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SPECIFICATION(NAR) ORIGIN SHIPMENT 260,000 min 5,500 kcal/kg Australia Sept 13-Nov 30 280,000 min 4,600 kacl/kg Indonesia Sept 13-Nov 30