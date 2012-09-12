SEOUL, Sept 12 Korean Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) is seeking 65,000 tonnes of steaming coal for November 1-30 delivery via a tender on Wednesday, the utility said on its website (www.kospo.co.kr).

The tender for coal of a minimum 4,550 kcal/kg will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT), the firm said. Bidding will be conducted via its electronic tender system (ubicoal.kospo.co.kr).

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)