SEOUL, Oct 10 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 900,000 tonnes of coal for delivery between November and December via tenders last Thursday, a utility source said on Wednesday. The utility purchased 770,000 tonnes of Indonesian coal at around $70 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. It bought the remainder of Australian origin at around $80 FOB, the source said. While he declined to disclose suppliers, other details are as follows: TONNE SPECIFICATION (NAR) ARRIVAL 770,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Nov-Dec 130,000 min 5,700 kcal/kg Dec Note: The 770,000 tonnes are divided into 11 lots. Six lots will be delivered in November and the rest in December. All the procurement is for Boryeong Power Plant. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)