SEOUL, Oct 10 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd
(KOMIPO) bought 900,000 tonnes of coal for delivery between
November and December via tenders last Thursday, a utility
source said on Wednesday.
The utility purchased 770,000 tonnes of Indonesian coal at
around $70 on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. It bought the
remainder of Australian origin at around $80 FOB, the source
said.
While he declined to disclose suppliers, other details are
as follows:
TONNE SPECIFICATION (NAR) ARRIVAL
770,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Nov-Dec
130,000 min 5,700 kcal/kg Dec
Note: The 770,000 tonnes are divided into 11 lots. Six lots
will be delivered in November and the rest in December. All the
procurement is for Boryeong Power Plant.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)