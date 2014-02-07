BRIEF-Kenedix Retail Reit acquires trusted beneficial rights of 6 properties for 18,821 mln yen
* Says it has acquired the trusted beneficial rights of 6 properties for 18,821 million yen on April 19
SEOUL, Feb 7 South Korea's five power generators have bought 510,000 tonnes of Indonesian sub-bituminous coal for shipment between April and June via a tender which closed on Feb. 5, said a source from Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP), one of the utilities. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) 70,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Macquarie Bank Ltd around $72 440,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg LG Int'l Corp around $72 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value and the procurement is for Samcheonpo, Yeonghung, Boryeong, Taean, Hadong and Dangjin thermal power plants. The other four utilities are Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO), Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP), Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) and Korea South-East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP). (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says it appoints Grant Thornton as corporate auditor for 2017 to replace Ruihua Certified Public Accountants