SEOUL, Feb 15 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) is seeking 170,000 tonnes of bituminous coal for arrival between March and April via a spot tender, the utility said on its website (www.westernpower.co.kr). The tender for NCV minimum 5,600 kcal/kg bituminous coal supplied to Taean Power Plant would close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Feb. 21, the utility said. (Reporting By Eun Jee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)