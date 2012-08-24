SEOUL, Aug 24 Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) bought steaming coal via term and spot tenders on Aug. 16, a company source said on Friday. While supplier information was not available, details of the purchase are as follows: --Term tender TONNES/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN 500,000 min 5,500 kcal/kg $81.5 Australia 260,000 min 5,150 kcal/kg $75 Australia 400,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg $71 Indonesia, U.S. * Note: All of the above products will arrive between Oct. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2015. NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is for Samcheonpo and Yeonghung power plants. --Spot tender TONNE SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN 200,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg $71 Indonesia * Note: The product will arrive between Oct. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2012. The procurement is for Samcheonpo and Yeonghung power plants. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)