SEOUL, Oct 18 Korea South East Power Co Ltd
(KOSEP) bought steaming coal via spot and term tenders on Oct.
9, a company source said on Thursday.
Details of the purchases are as follow:
--spot tender
TONNE SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN
150,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Cloud Peak $69 U.S.
Energy Inc
*Note: The tender for coal with minimum 5,500 kcal/kg was
canceled. The product will arrive between Jan. 1 and March 31,
2013. NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is
for Samcheonpo and Yeonghung power plants.
--term tenders
TONNE/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN
460,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Cloud Peak $72 Russia
Energy Inc
Sojitz Corp U.S.
Trafigura India
Beheer BV
420,000 min 5,500 kcal/kg Whitehaven $79 Australia
Coal Ltd
*Note: All the products above will arrive between Jan. 1,
2013 and Dec. 31, 2015. The procurement is for Samcheonpo and
Yeonghung power plants.