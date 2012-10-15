* Nov S.African offered again at $80/T after early trade

* Prompt Newcastle cargo trades at $76/T (Adds quote, graphic)

LONDON Oct 15 A November loading panamax cargo of South African coal traded at $80.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay on Monday on the globalCOAL electronic trading platform.

It was the lowest traded level since end-December 2009, traders said. Coal prices hit a two-year low of $81.65 in June because supply growth outpaced demand.

"After the trade at $80, it has been offered on at the same price and I fully expect by Wednesday to see Richards Bay trade at $76," one market participant said.

"There's just so little demand and a lot more coal needs to be sold," he added.

A prompt cargo of Australian coal traded on Monday at $76.00 a tonne FOB Newcastle, which some players took as an indicator of weakness in the Pacific market.

Indian spot buying has been slow to revive after the June-September monsoon season, and this has been a major factor in the current coal price slide, traders and producers said.

Indian importers' estimates of how much the subcontinent will import differ widely from 80-85 million tonnes this year, according to some of the biggest trader importers to 100 million tonnes in the view of producers, cement and sponge iron makers.

India's economic slowdown has crimped industrial demand for coal although the gulf between domestic supply and coal needed for power generation will remain wide.

India's coal ministry estimates that the country will need 192 million tonnes more coal than it can produce although not all of this will be imported to bridge the gap. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Jason Neely)