By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Feb 1 Mozambique capital Maputo is
hotting up as a magnet for companies aspiring to be significant
South African coal exporters, following a Vitol joint venture
deal, industry sources said on Wednesday.
The port has been used on a small scale for coal exports
which shippers were unable to move from the main export hub,
Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), but is now the centre of
major expansion plans for South African coal.
Two exporters have in the last few months started using the
main Maputo harbour, which has no loading equipment, for the
first time and gleaming new fencing has been set up around
stockpiles there, a recent visitor to the port said.
A handful of mining majors own RBCT, by far the cheapest,
most efficient port, but new entrants have mostly failed to gain
a foothold there.
"If you want to be producing South African coal for export,
don't ever think you are going to get into Richards Bay - Maputo
is really the only option," an executive involved in South
African projects said.
Would-be entrants already see Glencore well
established. At Maputo it accounts for a third of the 3 million
tonnes a year of exports and is also using the main harbour
which has no loading equipment.
This deadlock has been frustrating for rival, large trading
firms wanting to catch up with Glencore's roughly 20 year head
start in building an integrated global coal business including
investments in mines and ports and myriad offtake agreements.
"Glencore were in Matola (Maputo's inland coal terminal)
from the start, to see how significant or useful an export point
it was, with the ability to back out at any time," said an
industry source recently returned from Maputo.
"Vitol seems to want to move into the Glencore space (by
investing in ports and production)," a veteran South African
industry source said.
"This is a great deal for Vitol, it gives them an export
outlet for thermal, coking and sized coal and from the Waterberg
too, eventually," another industry source said.
If Glencore completes its purchase of Optimum Coal Holdings
with its empowerment partner, entrepreneur Cyril
Ramaphosa, it will be the country's fourth-largest exporter
after Anglo American, and own a big chunk of
highly-desirable Richards Bay export capacity.
Although currently high, Maputo's costs will fall when the
port is expanded substantially and rail investment allows more
coal to be railed rather than trucked.
"RBCT offers huge savings - $2-3 a tonne to shareholders, $5
for Quattro junior miners but that's a fraction of the $15-20
charged by Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal or $9-10 at Maputo,"
said the recently returned official.
Vitol has a coal offtake agreement with producer Coal Of
Africa and is expected to make export space for COA as
it ramps up production.
But there will be no shortage of takers for Maputo's
capacity, even after the planned expansion, because the 50,000
tonne ships loaded at Matola are ideal for the growing Indian
market, an industry source said.
"There are two users of the main harbour, Glencore for sized
coal and Jupiter Trading, while Glencore is using the inland
Matola terminal for thermal coal," he said.
Coal from the main harbour stockpiles is loaded into
builders' skips which are tipped into waiting vessels, he said.
This method is costly and slow but the high price of sized
coal used for domestic fuel gives a fat profit margin, he said.
"With their (Glencore's) optimum capacity they can use RBCT
primarily for thermal exports and the smaller, higher cost ports
for high value products, they don't need Maputo," he added.
TRANSNET SAVES THE DAY
More such strategic investment opportunities are likely to
emerge in the next year or so primarily because South Africa's
state-owned Transnet Freight Rail has gone from zero to hero in
six months to consistently move more coal than miners ever
thought possible.
After years of complaining about TFR's poor performance,
miners are having to start considering boosting output.
Until June last year, TFR's poor past performance had for
several years capped exports at around 65 million tonnes a year
despite a capacity of over 80 million and plans to rise to over
90 million tonnes.
"Now the shoe's on the other foot and they're (TFR) getting
it right. If they can sustain it, producers will eventually
bring on more mining capacity," a producer source said.
"It's a 2-3 year process to make a decision and another 4-5
years to put it into place but it's just so difficult to decide
to invest when there are so many uncertainties," he added.
RBCT shareholders' export entitlement equates to the stakes
they own in the terminal - a 20 percent stake would give 20
percent of whatever total tonnage can be exported and that in
turn depends on what TFR can move.
While TFR was struggling, RBCT shareholders' ability to
export was constrained and they held tightly to their export
capacity rather than be tempted to sell or lease it.
But if TFR keeps up its current pace and before miners
invest in new mines, RBCT shareholders with more export capacity
than production may revisit leasing.
"It's quite possible that it reverts to the situation
several years ago when some RBCT shareholders leased what they
couldn't fill with their own output or buy from smaller miners
Free On Rail but there's hardly anything available like that
now," a transport and logistics source said.
