* Both coal and oil rallied from over 10-year lows in early
2016
* But coal, oil have diverged since June: tmsnrt.rs/2a2BMzr
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 27 Coal prices in 2016 have
regained their footing above the psychological threshold of $50,
leaving the oil industry wondering when crude prices will return
to form.
Both thermal coal and crude oil prices plunged to more than
10-year lows earlier this year as both industries grappled with
oversupply and slowing demand, but prices recovered as
production outages tightened the market.
However, the two have diverged sharply since June.
Starting June 1, benchmark API2 coal futures in
Rotterdam have rallied 20 percent to around $60 a tonne, the
highest in a year, while Asia benchmark API4 futures
have climbed 15.6 percent to $62.60.
Brent crude futures, meanwhile, have slumped 15
percent to back below $45 a barrel.
It is much the same story in physical markets, where major
oil producers such as Saudi Arabia continue to offer crude at
discounts, while coal miners have raised prices.
Oil is the world's biggest fuel source, pushed mainly by the
United States and its transportation needs. But coal generates
much of the world's electricity, especially in emerging markets.
The current divergence stems from Asia's continuing
dependence on coal. China uses coal to meet 64 percent of its
energy needs while India uses the fuel to meet 45 percent of its
demand, even while both are expanding oil consumption.
It is these rising orders from India and China, as well as
output cuts by miners, that have pushed up coal, while oil
prices have come under pressure on the back of plentiful
supplies and fears of slowing demand.
Many oil output cuts were unplanned, such as Canada's
wildfires or sabotage in Nigeria, and much of that production
has returned or is expected back soon.
"Brent oil prices are down $5 per barrel since the start of
June with a weakening of oil demand expectations coming
alongside a recovery of production in Canada. Oil production in
Nigeria has been on the rise too," Barclays bank said in a note
to clients this week.
In contrast, coal miners from Indonesia to Colombia have
cut output or been driven bankrupt, tightening the market by
permanently removing significant supply.
"Supply (cuts) of coal remains the main price supportive
factor," said Georgi Slavov of commodity brokerage Marex
Spectron.
At the same time, coal imports from major buyer China have
rebounded, largely due to domestic production cuts.
Looking ahead, both coal and oil should see strong demand
growth in emerging markets. However, most analysts see coal
consumption increases slowing as global economic growth slows.
Additionally, the growing reliance on alternatives such as
natural gas and renewable energy, as well as improving energy
efficiency, is steadily eating into the market share of both.
