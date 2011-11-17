* Glencore unit's 5.2 mln T/yr Colombia mine on strike

* India coal stockpiles steady at 11 million T

LONDON Nov 17 Prompt physical coal prices rose by a marginal 25 cents a tonne on Thursday, little affected by a strike and by falls in oil prices and equities, while few trades were reported.

Such a minimal price movement percent in coal does not indicate any significant change in demand or supply, traders said.

A strike at Glencore's 5.2 million tonnes-a-year Calenturitas coal mine in Colombia, which began on Wednesday, had no impact on prices, traders and utilities said, adding that it would have to last for several weeks to affect exports and prices..

The European market, which takes the bulk of Colombia's coal exports, is oversupplied, and key Asian buyers have stepped out of the spot market.

"We have some excellent Colombian coal, but there's no interest - I can't get a yawn," one broker said.

China may provide a ray of hope, however. Despite high stockpiles at Chinese ports, more enquiries are being seen for first-quarter shipments, and banks have indicated that the credit squeeze that hampered buying last month could soon be over.

Oil prices tumbled by more than $2 a barrel as the European debt crisis threatened to hit France and Spain, and Italy's borrowing costs remained at unsustainable levels.

In Europe, the FTSEEurofirst 300 index slid 1.3 percent to 957.85 points after falling to a more than one-month low .

Indian coal stockpiles at ports remained high at 11 million tonnes, and buyers sought prices $5-10 below current levels for new purchases.

TRADES

A December loading South African cargo traded at $105.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, down 25 cents.

PRICES

A December loading South African cargo was bid at $103.50, down 50 cents.

A January South African cargo was bid at $105.50 and offered at $107.00, also slightly lower.

A January delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $115.00, unchanged. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)