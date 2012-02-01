* Available offers too high, say traders

* But Europe's cold spell could lift market soon

LONDON Feb 1 A rise in offers for coal deliveries clashed with a lack of bids on Wednesday, pulling down European physical coal prices, traders said.

The increase in offers was likely a result of traders offering coal deliveries in anticipation of rising demand during the cold snap that has gripped large parts of Europe.

"The offers available are still at too high a price to be taken, so many coal users are still burning stock before taking on new orders," one coal trader said.

Generators were left with high stockpiles at European import terminals and power plants in December after the warmest winter for 30 years and will need more than one week's freezing temperatures to make more than a dent in their stocks.

Prices for physical coal deliveries to Europe in winter and early spring dropped between $1.5-2.5 per tonne, compared with the previous day.

But traders said the downward move was likely to be temporary because such severe weather conditions usually trigger higher coal consumption to generate baseload power and boost prices.

TRADES

An April delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $100.5 a tonne on globalCOAL, down $2.5 from Tuesday.

PRICES

A Q3 2012 South African cargo was offered at $114.90 a tonne.

A March DES ARA for coal was bid at $100.00 a tonne, down $1.5 on the day (Reporting by Henning Gloystein)