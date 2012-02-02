* Stockpiles remain high but coal swaps firm

* Australia braces for fresh floods

LONDON Feb 2 Freezing weather across much of Europe pushed up power, gas and coal prices on Wednesday, although no fresh trades were reported.

"It's been one of those days when all the energy markets are rising and coal has to follow," one European trader said.

Coal stockpiles in Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp remain fairly high and utilities are unlikely to need more spot coal even if the freeze lasts for weeks, utility buyers said.

But coal swaps are likely to keep tracking oil, power and gas and further gains will be seen in the physical market.

European prompt power prices had retreated from earlier highs by Wednesday afternoon but weather-driven demand remained strong.

European DES ARA prices for immediate delivery in February have slumped below $100.00 a tonne, a steep discount to March prices - reflecting the lack of end-user demand.

But further ahead, a resumption of Chinese imports and potential weather-related supply disruption could also lead to a voltile few months, traders said.

In early 2012, disastrous floods in Australia slashed coal exports.

Australia's Bureau of Meterology on Wednesday issued flood warnings for New South Wales states, including coal mining areas in the Hunter Valley.

PRICES

A February dellivery DES ARA parcel was bid at $96.00 and offered at $99.00.

A March DES ARA for coal was bid at $100.50 a tonne, up around 75 cents.

A March South African cargo was bid at $105.50, also up about 75 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)