* Gas soars, coal trails

* March DES ARA trades at $101.50/T

LONDON Feb 3 Freezing weather across much of Europe pushed prompt gas prices to the highest level for over three years as demand soared and Russia reduced gas shipments to Europe but coal prices tracked gas's move up on a much smaller scale.

"Gas has rocketed up for the prompt months on the cold weather snap, tighter supply but coal hardly moved in response, little more than 30 cents," one European trader said.

Utilities were active in the swaps and futures markets across the energy spectrum on Friday to adjust their positions in line with the moves in gas, power and stable coal prices but there has been no noticeable rise in end-user buying.

Stockpiles in Europe at the main import terminals and at power plants remain fairly high and will take a few weeks of severe weather to be reduced enough to trigger fresh buying, utility sources said.

The current contango in coal prices "has been caused by warm weather and ample near-term supply (including inventories), depressing the front end - as against continued longer term hedging of dark spreads by utilities - supporting the back end," Credit Suisse said in a research note on Friday.

In 2012, the forward curve is expected to flatten somewhat but a front-end price collapse is unlikely, Credit Suisse said.

TRADES

A March delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $101.50, unchanged.

PRICES

A February delivery DES ARA parcel was bid at $96.00 and offered at $98.00, down $1.00 on the offer.

A March DES ARA for coal was offered at $101.00, unchanged.

A March South African cargo was bid at $105.70, up 20 cents.

An April South African cargo was offered at $106.50 with no bid, also up around 20-30 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)