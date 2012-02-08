* March ARA U.S. cargo trades at $98/T

* Freeze tests gas, power networks to limit

LONDON Feb 8 Blizzards and ice-laden power lines pushed gas and electricity networks close to breaking point on Wednesday but fundamental coal oversupply drove coal prices lower.

"The cold weather is not having any impact on coal because there's too much of it everywhere and a lot of U.S. coal being offered which has to be heavily discounted," one European trader said.

U.S. coal producer Arch, a new player on screen trading platform globalCOAL, on Wednesday sold a March delivery cargo at $98.00 a tonne - $4.00 below equivalent API2 swaps - a bearish signal, traders said.

A February delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $92.00, down steeply from Tuesday's last trade at $97.50.

South African FOB Richards Bay prices have also weakened reflecting a loosening in the tight supply seen throughout January, they said.

"Coal prices in Europe could well remain under pressure given the macroeconomic risks stemming from the ongoing sovereign debt issues," Barclays Capital said in a research note. "Although deeply cold early February temperatures should start to deplete inventories and lead to some restocking."

Chinese spot buying has yet to take off now that the Lunar New Year holidays are over, and probably will not for another two or three weeks at least, producers and traders supplying the Chinese market said.

TRADES

A March delivery DES ARA cargo of U.S. coal traded at $98.00 a tonne.

PRICES

A February delivery DES ARA parcel of multi-origin, including American coal, was bid at $92.00, down around $5.00 from the previous day.

A March DES ARA Russian cargo was bid at $98.25 and offered at $99.25, down 75 cents on the offer.

A March loading South African cargo was bid at $104.75, down 25 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig)