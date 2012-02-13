* All coal origins offered into ARA

* Weaker power, gas also drag coal lower

LONDON Feb 13 A surge of offers of almost every variety of coal in every cargo size for delivery into Europe pushed physical prices down by around $1.00 on Monday to $97.00.

Prices are set to remain below $100 with further falls possible until China resumes buying and a new global price floor is set by whatever price the Chinese are willing to pay, traders and utilities said.

Falls in European power and gas prices also dragged coal lower, as temperatures rose by 15 degrees from last week's freezing conditions.

Coal last week bucked the trend of spikes in European energy markets due to a Siberian weather spell, by falling steadily for several days, largely due to the growing oversupply of physical cargoes and limited space to stockpile.

Pressure on utilities to shift coal from stockpiles or shed unwanted cargoes due to arrive in the next few months has mounted during the past few weeks and now traders and banks with cargoes soon to load are having to join the ranks of sellers.

"Whatever origin you want, multi, U.S., Colombian, Russian, in 25,000 tonnes to capesize cargoes, it's being offered," one trader said.

So far, South African prices FOB Richards Bay have been steadier, falling on Monday by around 50 cents, helped by a few spot purchases by Indian buyers.

TRADES

A March loading South African cargo traded at $105.00 a tonne on Friday but a 50,000 tonne March cargo also traded at $103.50, down around $1.00.

An April loading South African cargo traded at $103.10.

PRICES

A March DES ARA multi-origin including U.S. coal cargo and a U.S. cargo were offered at $96.90 and $96.96 with no bid.

A Russian March DES ARA cargo was offered at $98.60.

An April multi-origin cargo was bid at $96.50 while a multi-origin plus U.S. cargo was offered at $97.95.

A March loading South African cargo was bid at $104.60 and offered at $105.00, down 50 cents on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)