* Few trades reported, variety of coal offered

* March S.African trades at $105.25/T, up 50c

LONDON Feb 15 Utilities and traders continued to offer a variety of coal origins for prompt delivery into Europe, but coal prices moved up by 25-50 cents on Wednesday in line with rises in oil, power and gas.

Russian, Colombian and U.S. coal cargoes were offered and although the bid/offer spreads were fairly narrow, few trades were reported.

DES ARA coal prices had dropped below $100.00 a tonne despite the recent freezing weather after a slew of offers earlier this week as utilities tried to shed cargoes they did not need.

The recent freeze came too late to make enough of a dent in stockpiles in ARA and at power plants - after the warmest winter for 30 years, utilities said.

China's withdrawal from the spot market was more of a crucial factor in driving prices lower, end-users and producers said, but the warm winter exacerbated the oversupply, which would have otherwise been mostly absorbed by China.

"Power and gas rose, oil hit a six-month high so coal followed but only by a matter of cents, there's still a lot of coal around," one European trader said. [ID:nL5E8DF1T9

Oil rose close to $120 a barrel as concern about supply from Iran, other Middle East producers and Africa outweighed those about the health of the global economy.

Prices jumped earlier after Iran's Press TV reported Iran had banned exports to six EU countries in retaliation for European Union sanctions against the Islamic state.

The current oversupply as cargoes bought previously or under term contracts arrive in Europe will last only as long as China remains out of the spot market, utilities, traders and producers said. In the interim, prices will come under further pressure.

TRADES

A March delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $97.25, up 25 cents from Tuesday's last trade.

A March loading South African cargo traded at $105.25, up 50 cents.

Two April loading South African cargoes traded at flat to the API4 index.

PRICES

A March South African cargo was bid at $105 and offered at $105.50, up 50 cents.

An April South African cargo was bid at $103 and offered at $105.50, also up 50 cents on the offer.

A March DES ARA Russian cargo was bid at $96.00 and a multi origin March cargo offered at $96.95, barely changed.

An April DES ARA multi origin cargo was bid at $97 and offered at $98.50, also little changed. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)