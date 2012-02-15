* Few trades reported, variety of coal offered
* March S.African trades at $105.25/T, up 50c
LONDON Feb 15 Utilities and traders
continued to offer a variety of coal origins for prompt delivery
into Europe, but coal prices moved up by 25-50 cents on
Wednesday in line with rises in oil, power and gas.
Russian, Colombian and U.S. coal cargoes were offered and
although the bid/offer spreads were fairly narrow, few trades
were reported.
DES ARA coal prices had dropped below $100.00 a tonne
despite the recent freezing weather after a slew of offers
earlier this week as utilities tried to shed cargoes they did
not need.
The recent freeze came too late to make enough of a dent in
stockpiles in ARA and at power plants - after the warmest winter
for 30 years, utilities said.
China's withdrawal from the spot market was more of a
crucial factor in driving prices lower, end-users and producers
said, but the warm winter exacerbated the oversupply, which
would have otherwise been mostly absorbed by China.
"Power and gas rose, oil hit a six-month high so coal
followed but only by a matter of cents, there's still a lot of
coal around," one European trader said. [ID:nL5E8DF1T9
Oil rose close to $120 a barrel as concern about supply
from Iran, other Middle East producers and Africa outweighed
those about the health of the global economy.
Prices jumped earlier after Iran's Press TV reported Iran
had banned exports to six EU countries in retaliation for
European Union sanctions against the Islamic state.
The current oversupply as cargoes bought previously or under
term contracts arrive in Europe will last only as long as China
remains out of the spot market, utilities, traders and producers
said. In the interim, prices will come under further pressure.
TRADES
A March delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $97.25, up 25 cents
from Tuesday's last trade.
A March loading South African cargo traded at $105.25, up 50
cents.
Two April loading South African cargoes traded at flat to
the API4 index.
PRICES
A March South African cargo was bid at $105 and offered at
$105.50, up 50 cents.
An April South African cargo was bid at $103 and offered at
$105.50, also up 50 cents on the offer.
A March DES ARA Russian cargo was bid at $96.00 and a multi
origin March cargo offered at $96.95, barely changed.
An April DES ARA multi origin cargo was bid at $97 and
offered at $98.50, also little changed.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)