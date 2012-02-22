* Cal 2013 S.African trades at $111.00/T

* No prompt fixed price trades seen

LONDON Feb 22 Prompt physical coal prices rose by around 50 cents on Wednesday in line with oil's gains but aside from a few Calendar 2013 trades, activity was muted.

Oil hit $123 a barrel on Wednesday, a 9-month high, as Iran-related tensions and supply risks overshadowed weak economic data from Europe and China.

"There's still far too much coal, in Europe especially and this rise in prices can't be justified by fundamentals, which are weak," one European trader said.

"I was cautiously optimistic at the start of the year that prices would steady and start recovering in a few months but everybody is offering U.S. coal into everywhere possible," another trader said.

China's import statistics for January showed a fall of 8 percent from December's level.

On an annual basis, China's coal imports rose nearly 4 percent and hit a record 22.14 million tonnes in November. South African imports alone in Q4 were also at record levels for each month.

But since the government imposed a price ceiling of $130 a tonne on coal prices, domestic prices dropped sharply and fresh import buying started to tail off.

U.S. and Colombian coal has continued to be shipped in large quantity to ARA although utilities and traders are trying to re-sell into Asia as far as possible because European stockpiles are close to full.

Colombian coal is being sold into tenders in South Korea, U.S. coal is being offered to China, India and southern Europe, suppliers said.

PRICES

An April South African cargo was bid and offered at $106.00 but the counterparties cannot trade with each other.

An April DES cargo was bid at $97.50 and offered at $100.50, up around 50 cents.

A May DES ARA multi-origin cargo was bid at $98.25 and offered at $103.00, also up around 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)