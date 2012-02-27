* Apr S.African trades at $105.75/T, down 25 c * U.S. coal sold to Turkey LONDON, Feb 27 Prompt physical coal prices fell a marginal 50 U.S. cents a tonne on Monday in line with weaker oil. Expectations of improved economic growth and consequent demand for power are reflected in the stronger forward prices, traders said. Brent crude prices pulled back on Monday after a recent jump as concerns about the effect of higher oil prices on global growth and a stronger dollar helped counter ongoing fears about tensions with Iran. The continued physical oversupply in Europe also continues to pressure prices, utilities and traders said. "There is still U.S. coal everywhere. The flow hasn't stopped despite the fall to under $100," one trader said. U.S. coal is being sold into the few tenders and enquiries in the Mediterranean and Turkey as well as northern Europe, traders said. Until China resumes substantial spot buying, which may not be for another month or two, the imbalance will remain and pressure will be kept up on Atlantic prices. TRADES An April South African cargo traded at $105.25, down 75 cents. A March DES ARA Russian panamax traded at $98.85, little changed. PRICES An April South African cargo was bid at $105.25 and offered at $107.00, little changed. A March DES ARA cargo was bid at $95 and offered at $99, down around 50 cents. An April DES cargo was bid at $98.50 and offered at $100, down around 75 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig)