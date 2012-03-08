LONDON, March 8 Prompt physical coal prices were unchanged on Thursday despite a rise in oil prices as it stabilised just below $100 a tonne, a level which has drawn out a few more buyers.

At $95 a tonne and above for DES ARA cargoes, it was possible to find buyers among utilities, banks and traders for most coal origins.

"There's definitely some stockpiling, people playing the contango going on but it's limited by the space available. At $95 it makes sense for some people," one major European trader said.

Iberian generator EDP's awards at its recent tender are a fairly good indicator of the market's strength or lack of it, traders said.

EDP bought three capes of standard Colombian coal from Germany's E.ON at $4.50 a tonne below the API2 index and a further 300,000 tonnes of high-sulphur U.S. coal at over $20.00 a tonne below API2.

U.S. coal with over 3 percent sulphur content, compared with standard grade coal with 1 percent sulphur, has been trading at a discount of $20 for several weeks.

But other utilities in Europe also seeking high-sulphur material are expected to seek an even steeper discount, traders said.

"There's still just too much coal," another trader commented.

PRICES

An April South African cargo was offered at $105.00, unchanged with no bid.

A May South African cargo was bid at $103.50 and offered at $105.00, unchanged.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $96.00 and offered at $98.00, unchanged.

A May DES cargo was bid at $96.00 and offered at $99.50, unchanged. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)