* Apr Newcastle trades at $105/T * Oil falls 57 cents LONDON, March 9 Prompt physical coal prices fell slightly by around 25 cents a tonne on Friday as buyers pulled back and in line with weaker oil values. Brent crude fell 57 cents to $124.77 a barrel on Friday after key U.S. jobs data beat expectations, lifting the dollar broadly to multi-month highs against other currencies. "The situation is broadly unchanged, much as it has been for the past couple of weeks, some buying but today the offers were unrealistically high," one European trader said. An April FOB Newcastle trade at $105 a tonne on globalCOAL was seen as a sign of current weakness because the last trade three weeks ago was at $120. Australian producers usually try to defend the visible Newcastle prices in the run-up to annual term contract talks with Japanese utilities and these have only just started. Xstrata is seeking at least $120 and hoping for $125, a level which may be unattainable with spot prices considerably below that, utilities and traders said. FOB Richards Bay prices have come under less pressure because supply remains tight and stockpiles low but South African prices have followed the general trend down since the start of the year. DES ARA values have probably found a floor at $95, supported by oil at over $100 a barrel and the hot money which has flowed into commodities with every round of quantitative easing, they said. If there is a dip below $90 or even $85, it is likely to be very temporary. TRADES An April loading Newcastle cargo traded at $105.00 a tonne on globalCOAL. PRICES A May South African cargo was bid at $103.25, down 25 cents with no offer. An April DES ARA cargo was offered at $98.00, unchanged. A May DES cargo was bid at $96.50 and offered at $98.90, down 40 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)