* Apr Newcastle trades at $105/T
* Oil falls 57 cents
LONDON, March 9 Prompt physical coal
prices fell slightly by around 25 cents a tonne on Friday as
buyers pulled back and in line with weaker oil values.
Brent crude fell 57 cents to $124.77 a barrel on Friday
after key U.S. jobs data beat expectations, lifting the dollar
broadly to multi-month highs against other currencies.
"The situation is broadly unchanged, much as it has been for
the past couple of weeks, some buying but today the offers were
unrealistically high," one European trader said.
An April FOB Newcastle trade at $105 a tonne on globalCOAL
was seen as a sign of current weakness because the last trade
three weeks ago was at $120.
Australian producers usually try to defend the visible
Newcastle prices in the run-up to annual term contract talks
with Japanese utilities and these have only just started.
Xstrata is seeking at least $120 and hoping for
$125, a level which may be unattainable with spot prices
considerably below that, utilities and traders said.
FOB Richards Bay prices have come under less pressure
because supply remains tight and stockpiles low but South
African prices have followed the general trend down since the
start of the year.
DES ARA values have probably found a floor at $95, supported
by oil at over $100 a barrel and the hot money which has flowed
into commodities with every round of quantitative easing, they
said. If there is a dip below $90 or even $85, it is likely to
be very temporary.
TRADES
An April loading Newcastle cargo traded at $105.00 a tonne
on globalCOAL.
PRICES
A May South African cargo was bid at $103.25, down 25 cents
with no offer.
An April DES ARA cargo was offered at $98.00, unchanged.
A May DES cargo was bid at $96.50 and offered at $98.90,
down 40 cents.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)