LONDON, March 12 Prompt physical coal prices fell again on Monday by around $1.00 a tonne as buyers pulled back and oil slipped below $125 a barrel.

A May South African cargo traded at $103.25, unchanged from Friday, but was bid on at $102.00, down over $1.00 from Friday's levels.

Despite some continued Indian buying interest for South African cargoes, the Newcastle and DES ARA markets were extremely thin.

Oil prices fell by over $1 on Monday, breaking four days of straight gains, as worries over Middle Eastern oil supply eased and the focus of investors turned to slowing Chinese and European economic growth.

Coal is a much newer and illiquid market than oil, and does not always immediately react to moves in oil prices. Coal tends to have a delayed reaction to oil's moves or react to a lesser degree.

"Oil's down, the energy complex is weaker so it's no surprise coal has come off slightly - except that when oil prices were steady last week, coal didn't react," one European trader said.

The oversupply of coal in Europe particularly has been weighing on prompt prices for the past few months but oil at over $100 a barrel has provided a floor, a kind of structural support.

Without strong oil, DES ARA physical prices could easily be $10 a tonne lower, utilities said.

The gap between bids and offers on Monday reflected the lack of appetite to trade and uncertainty over the market's immediate direction, traders said.

What feels like a huge European surplus could be absorbed in a heartbeat if China came back to the spot market for another buying spree, they said.

But until China does come back, the surplus is depressing prices and in the meantime, players are anxious to avoid mis-reading the market and being caught out by a sudden spike or drop in prices.

While the fixed price bids and offers are several dollars apart and often realistic, traders and utilities are fighting for every cent for index-linked deals, which are perceived by some to be safer than fixed trades.

TRADES

PRICES

