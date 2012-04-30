* May ARA bid at $87.25/T

* June ARA trades at $90.50, down over $2/T

LONDON, April 30 European prompt physical coal prices slid $2.50 a tonne to a new two-year low of $90.50 a tonne on Monday, pushed down by weak fundamentals.

A June DES ARA cargo traded at $90.50 early on Monday, down from the previous trade last week at $93.15.

An even more dramatic price fall was seen in prompt May ARA cargoes, which were offered at prices below $90.00 on Monday.

A May ARA cargo was bid at $87.25 and offered at $89.75 on trading platform globalCOAL.

A drop below $90.00 was seen as a strong bearish signal by many market participants, some of whom predicted that support at $85.00 would also soon be broken given the lack of spot demand in Europe.

Prompt DES ARA coal prices have not been this low since the autumn of 2010 and are poised to fall further, possibly to break below $85.00, utilities and traders said.

At $85.00 a tonne or even lower prices, it will still be possible for more coal to be shipped than can be consumed, leaving the market with a surplus.

Coal is in moderate oversupply globally, analysts and traders said, and could rebalance but not in the near-term.

"There's no demand in Europe aside from a few tenders which wouldn't draw coal from ARA and the sentiment in Asia is bearish - the Chinese won't pay more than they have to and they're making some aggressive bids," one trader said.

Coal inventories are over 8 million tonnes in ARA, out of 12 million tonnes of capacity - a large stockpile for utilities to draw from in the winter.

Falling coal prices have pushed up revenues for German electricity generation, resulting in a rising share of coal in Europe's biggest power market, as utilities burn off imported coal rather than more expensive gas.

TRADES

A June DES ARA cargo traded at $90.50 a tonne, down $2.00 from Friday's bid level.

PRICES

A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.25 and offered at $89.75, down over $2.00.

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $92.00 and offered at $92.50, down $2.50 from Friday.

A June South African cargo was bid at $98.00 and offered at $99.75, down $1.00 on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)