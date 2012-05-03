* Utilities, traders buy prompt ARA, sell forward

* Indian cement firms buy Illinois coal to replace petcoke

* S.African prices remain close to 18-mth lows

* ARA prices hover just above 2-year lows

LONDON, May 3 European coal prices stabilised on Thursday as two-year low levels earlier in the week led to some fresh buying by utilities and traders.

Prompt South African prices recovered slightly, having traded on Wednesday at the lowest level since October 2010 at $97.00 FOB Richards Bay.

"Recently, every time there's been heavy selling and prices drop, it's been the front months which have taken the hammering, which has just deepened the contango and encouraged people to buy prompt and hold it," one European trader said.

The short-term trend is still for weaker prices over the next few months, with pauses from time to time as just enough buying emerges to put a temporary floor under prices before the slide starts again, utilities and traders said.

Prices in the second half of the year will depend upon how much China and India import, and although the forecasts are mostly bullish, India has historically failed to import enough coal to bridge the gulf between domestic supply and demand.

The contango, or discount of prompt to forward prices, makes it viable to store the coal for months or re-sell an unwanted second-half cargo and replace it with a cheaper fresh purchase.

South African FOB Richards Bay prices have not fallen as steeply as ARA values, propped up by steady demand from Asia and relatively tight supply.

But the outlook is bearish for the immediate term, because Asian buyers can see the market has weakened and are waiting for prices to hit the bottom before buying.

"Richards Bay prices cannot be maintained at nearly $100 when the European market is below $90," one major Indian trade buyer said.

Some Indian cement makers are starting to buy U.S. 3.5 percent sulphur thermal coal from the Illinois Basin, which trades at a hefty discount to the 1 percent sulphur coal from South Africa to which they are accustomed

But this will replace unavailable or expensive petroleum coke (petcoke) rather than other thermal coal origins, Indian traders said.

TRADES

Two Q4 ARA cargoes traded at $2.20 and $2.25 a tonne below the API2 index, via brokers.

PRICES

A June ARA cargo was bid at $86.25 and offered at $86.75, unchanged on the offer.

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $89.75, little changed.

A June loading South African cargo was bid at $98.00 and offered at $99.50 a tonne, slightly higher.

A July South African cargo was offered at $99.75, also a few cents higher, with no bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)