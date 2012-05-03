* Utilities, traders buy prompt ARA, sell forward
* Indian cement firms buy Illinois coal to replace petcoke
* S.African prices remain close to 18-mth lows
* ARA prices hover just above 2-year lows
LONDON, May 3 European coal prices stabilised on
Thursday as two-year low levels earlier in the week led to some
fresh buying by utilities and traders.
Prompt South African prices recovered slightly, having
traded on Wednesday at the lowest level since October 2010 at
$97.00 FOB Richards Bay.
"Recently, every time there's been heavy selling and prices
drop, it's been the front months which have taken the hammering,
which has just deepened the contango and encouraged people to
buy prompt and hold it," one European trader said.
The short-term trend is still for weaker prices over the
next few months, with pauses from time to time as just enough
buying emerges to put a temporary floor under prices before the
slide starts again, utilities and traders said.
Prices in the second half of the year will depend upon how
much China and India import, and although the forecasts are
mostly bullish, India has historically failed to import enough
coal to bridge the gulf between domestic supply and demand.
The contango, or discount of prompt to forward prices, makes
it viable to store the coal for months or re-sell an unwanted
second-half cargo and replace it with a cheaper fresh purchase.
South African FOB Richards Bay prices have not fallen as
steeply as ARA values, propped up by steady demand from Asia and
relatively tight supply.
But the outlook is bearish for the immediate term, because
Asian buyers can see the market has weakened and are waiting for
prices to hit the bottom before buying.
"Richards Bay prices cannot be maintained at nearly $100
when the European market is below $90," one major Indian trade
buyer said.
Some Indian cement makers are starting to buy U.S. 3.5
percent sulphur thermal coal from the Illinois Basin, which
trades at a hefty discount to the 1 percent sulphur coal from
South Africa to which they are accustomed
But this will replace unavailable or expensive petroleum
coke (petcoke) rather than other thermal coal origins, Indian
traders said.
TRADES
Two Q4 ARA cargoes traded at $2.20 and $2.25 a tonne below
the API2 index, via brokers.
PRICES
A June ARA cargo was bid at $86.25 and offered at $86.75,
unchanged on the offer.
A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $89.75, little changed.
A June loading South African cargo was bid at $98.00 and
offered at $99.50 a tonne, slightly higher.
A July South African cargo was offered at $99.75, also a few
cents higher, with no bid.
