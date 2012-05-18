* July DES ARA cargo trades at $85.60
* Low prices to trigger supply-side response-BarCap
LONDON May 18 European prompt physical coal
prices dipped again by $1-2 on Friday, drawing some buying
interest although most market participants are increasingly
bearish about coal's near-term price outlook.
Coal inventories are high in Europe's main import hub
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, in China and at U.S. ports and
mines, but demand has not kept pace over the past several months
with growing supply.
Coal prices have fallen from $120 in October to $85 a tonne
delivered into Europe with similar drops in FOB prices as a
result.
"There is still U.S. coal being offered but the last thing
anybody wants is more coal because who would you sell it to?,"
one European trader said.
Low natural gas prices and tightened environmental rules are
pushing coal out of the U.S. generation mix, forcing miners to
turn increasingly to the export market.
U.S. exports are likely to be at least 40 million tonnes of
thermal coal this year, a record level from less than half that
in the previous year.
But falling coal prices have meant fresh spot sales by
high-cost exporters are starting to be discouraged, Barclays
Capital said in a research note on Friday.
"While the market should start to see better balance with
that supply-side response, the further-dated contracts have held
value better as 2013 contracts have only lost about 17 percent
in value over the last year," BarCap said.
TRADES
A July loading South African cargo traded at $93.10 a tonne
FOB Richards Bay, down $1.00 from Wednesday's last trade and
down 90 cents from Thursday's bid level.
A July delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $85.60 a tonne, down
over $2.00 from Thursday's levels and close to the two-year low
of $85 reached earlier this month.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)