* July DES ARA cargo trades at $85.60

* Low prices to trigger supply-side response-BarCap

LONDON May 18 European prompt physical coal prices dipped again by $1-2 on Friday, drawing some buying interest although most market participants are increasingly bearish about coal's near-term price outlook.

Coal inventories are high in Europe's main import hub Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, in China and at U.S. ports and mines, but demand has not kept pace over the past several months with growing supply.

Coal prices have fallen from $120 in October to $85 a tonne delivered into Europe with similar drops in FOB prices as a result.

"There is still U.S. coal being offered but the last thing anybody wants is more coal because who would you sell it to?," one European trader said.

Low natural gas prices and tightened environmental rules are pushing coal out of the U.S. generation mix, forcing miners to turn increasingly to the export market.

U.S. exports are likely to be at least 40 million tonnes of thermal coal this year, a record level from less than half that in the previous year.

But falling coal prices have meant fresh spot sales by high-cost exporters are starting to be discouraged, Barclays Capital said in a research note on Friday.

"While the market should start to see better balance with that supply-side response, the further-dated contracts have held value better as 2013 contracts have only lost about 17 percent in value over the last year," BarCap said.

TRADES

A July loading South African cargo traded at $93.10 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, down $1.00 from Wednesday's last trade and down 90 cents from Thursday's bid level.

A July delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $85.60 a tonne, down over $2.00 from Thursday's levels and close to the two-year low of $85 reached earlier this month. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)