LONDON May 22 Prices for European delivered DES ARA thermal coal fell by $1.00 on Tuesday to yet another fresh two-year low with a bid of $78.00 for June as distressed cargoes as a result of Chinese defaults dragged the market lower.

"We've heard of at least 10 cargoes either defaulted on or deferred, of Colombian, South African and Indonesian origin rather than U.S.," one European trader said.

"These are now being offered. They're distressed sellers so this is pulling prices down," he added.

A few Chinese state utilities have defaulted on prompt cargoes of various coal origin, bought at prices more than $10 higher than current levels, which has been followed by delays and cancellations by privately owned buyers, suppliers said.

"No Chinese buyer is going to lift a cargo when the price has fallen by $10 a tonne or more. The state utilities aren't allowed to make a loss, they simply won't fulfil the contract," one producer source said.

Producers seem to be less affected by the China defaults than traders, but they are not immune.

At least one cargo in a chain of trades is still waiting to load because the ultimate Chinese buyer has defaulted, leaving the seller looking for a quick sale.

The immediate price outlook is grim but by the end of the year enough U.S. production should have been lost to help the market start rebalancing, traders and producers said.

Demand in Europe remains minimal despite a high coal burn in the UK, Germany and Spain, utilities said.

PRICES

A June ARA cargo was bid at $78.00 and offered at $83.50, down around $1.00.

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $84.00.

A June loading South African cargo was bid at $92.00, down $1.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Jason Neely)