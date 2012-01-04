* Minimal demand seen in Europe, Asia

* ARA stockpiles fall slightly

LONDON Jan 4 Physical prompt coal prices moved slightly higher on Wednesday, in line with gains in oil due to growing tension between Iran and the United States and European Union.

Coal would not be immune to a spike in oil prices if the United States and EU decide to place an embargo on Iranian oil imports and this escalates, traders said.

The U.S. and EU on Wednesday agreed in principle to ban Iranian oil imports but have yet to decide when an embargo would come into effect.

Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz to oil shipping in response to sanctions.

"The impact of any closure (of Hormuz) would be that the bottom of freight market will fall out and ... oil prices (would) probably reach new record highs," said Sverre Svenning, an analyst at shipbroker Fearnleys, based in Oslo.

Key buyers in China and India have remained on the sidelines, while European demand has been minimal so far this week as players seek clearer market direction after the New Year holidays.

The general sentiment is cautiously bearish. Growing supply is expected to exceed demand enough to trim, rather than slash, prices, traders and utilities said.

"There isn't a lot of demand yet, but there's probably less coal around than people think, and stocks are coming down in ARA," one European trader said.

Stockpiles at terminals in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp were around 6 million tonnes, a slight fall from month-ago levels, traders said.

A few index-linked DES ARA trades took place but no fixed-price trades.

Unless there are fresh supply disruptions, prices look set to continue to drift lower, traders and utilities said.

PRICES

A January loading South African cargo was bid at $108.50 and offered at $112.50, up 25 cents.

A February cargo was bid at $104.50, while a March cargo was bid at $105.00, unchanged.

A January DES ARA cargo was bid at $108, up $1.00.

A February DES ARA cargo was bid at $110.00 and offered at $115.00, up $1.50. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)