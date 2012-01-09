* March DES ARA trades at $109/T

* Less Indian interest seen

LONDON Jan 9 Prompt European physical coal prices fell by $1 to $2 per tonne on Monday, in line with weaker oil, as some smaller European utilities started to sell cargoes they would not need due to the mild winter.

Last week the market appeared to have steadied and tight near-term supply of South African coal boosted prices, which had slipped during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

February South African prices saw a lesser fall of around 50 cents because supply for the first quarter remains tight, but there was less visible interest from India for prompt cargoes out of Richards Bay.

"The market's looking a bit more bearish because in Europe there's been lower coal burn than expected, the winter's been mild, it's wet and windy but not cold, China won't be back until the end of January and the shorts seem to have covered," one utility source said.

"Prices were slightly higher in the morning but have followed oil down," a European trader said.

"Coal prices are very clearly linked to oil now," said Emmanuel Fages, analyst with Societe Generale.

Prices may not slip much further, but unless there is a significant supply disruption such as floods in Australia, fundamentals look weaker than they did a year ago, traders, utilities and analysts said.

A trade on Monday morning for a March delivery DES ARA cargo at $109.00 a tonne, down over $1.00 from Friday's levels, was a bearish sign, they said.

GRAPHIC: South African coal exports monthly: r.reuters.com/byx89r

TRADES

A March delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $109.00, down $1.50 from Friday's last trade.

PRICES

A February loading South African cargo was bid at $106.85 and offered at $107.50, down 50 cents.

A March South African cargo was bid at $106.00 and offered at $106.75, down $1.00.

A February DES ARA cargo was bid at $107.00 and offered at $110.25, down $2.00 on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)