* South Africa supplies seen tight

* Coal market supported by oil prices

LONDON Jan 10 Prompt European physical coal prices inched lower by around 25 cents on Tuesday in light trade as the market looked for firmer direction. A rise oil prices helped cushion falls.

"Coal seemingly has gone for a bit of disconnect today. Oil has provide a little bit of support, which has meant we are not off as much as we could have been," a European coal trader said.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as optimism about U.S. economic growth, anxiety about Iran's nuclear dispute with the West and unrest in Nigeria outweighed concerns about Europe's economy.

India's coal imports, key to global benchmark prices, are likely to see slower growth in 2012 because of a record weak rupee, which is squeezing users such as utilities and cement makers, importers and suppliers said.

Last week the market appeared to have steadied, and tight near-term supply of South African coal boosted prices.

TRADES

A March delivery South Africa cargo traded at $107.00 early on Tuesday, up over 50 cents from Monday, although the contract was later quoted at $106.00.

PRICES

A February loading South African cargo was bid at $106.50 and offered at $107.50.

A March South African cargo was bid at $106.15 and offered at $106.25.

An April South African cargo was bid at $104.75 and offered at $107.25.

A February DES ARA cargo was offered at $110.00

A March DES ARA was bid at $107.75 and offered at $108.50. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)