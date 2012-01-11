* Coal burn stays low in N. Europe on warm weather

* Utilities sell swaps, little buying interest seen

LONDON Jan 11 Prompt European physical coal prices slipped by around $1.00 a tonne on Wednesday as utilities sold coal swaps in the face of weak coal burn across most of northern Europe after the warmest winter for 30 years.

A $1.00 fall in oil prices as risk aversion returned to the market and a rise in oil stockpiles in the U.S. also helped pull coal lower, traders and utilities said.

"There was a lot of utility selling earlier today, everybody's got too much coal and the burn outside of southern Europe has been poor," one European utility source said.

"Oil fell, swaps fell and a lot of people backed off as a result," a European trader said.

No fixed price trades were reported.

Earlier in the week, a prompt DES ARA trade at $109.00 was seen as an aggressively low number but on Wednesday March ARA cargoes were offered at $105.75.

Analysts and suppliers expect prices to remain above $100.00 this year but to come under increased downward pressure during January because key Chinese buyers will not be back in the market until the end of the month.

PRICES

A February loading South African cargo was bid at $105.25, down $1.25.

A March South African cargo was bid at $104.75 and offered at $105.75, down $1.50.

A March DES ARA was bid at $106.75 and offered at $107.50, down around $1.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)