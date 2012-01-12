* Feb S.African trades at $104.90/T

* Mar DES ARA trades at $106.50/T

LONDON Jan 12 Prompt South African physical coal prices dropped by around $1.00 a tonne on Thursday on weak buying in Europe and Asia and a loosening of the South African supply tightness see earlier this month.

There was a bid for a prompt South African cape by an Indian trader earlier in the day and a February cargo was bought by a South Korean trading company but most of the bigger Asian players were out of the market.

Clearer direction should emerge after the Chinese New Year holidays, whether China sends a bearish signal by not resuming buying or starts to stockpile again, traders said.

Oil's $2 rise after threats by Nigeria's biggest oil union to shut down production, was ignored by the coal market because sentiment has become more bearish during the past few days, traders and utilities said.

Coal prices have in the past few years become increasingly sensitive to moves in oil but the relatively illiquid coal market does not always react.

Utilities in Europe have been active sellers of API2 and API4 coal swaps, having seen a disappointingly low coal burn this winter, the warmest for 30 years.

"Renewables are providing more power in countries where they can make a difference, apart from Spain and Italy where the burn has been good and everybody's sitting on stockpiles of coal," one European utility source said.

TRADES

A February South African cargo traded at $104.90, sold by a European trader to a South Korean trading firm, down nearly $1.00.

A March DES ARA cargo also traded at $106.50, little changed.

PRICES A February loading South African cargo was bid at $105.50, unchanged. An earlier bid for a cape was at $106. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)