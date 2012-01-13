* Mar DES ARA trades at $104.50

* Feb ARA bid at $100.00

LONDON Jan 13 Prompt physical coal prices dropped by around $2.00 a tonne on Friday after reports that credit rating agency Standard & Poors is set to downgrade several euro zone countries.

A March delivery DES ARA cargo traded between two utilities at $104.50 a tonne early on Friday, down $2.00 from the previous day's last traded level.

Prices for FOB Richards Bay and ARA cargoes have slipped to just above the $100 mark, a key level of psychological support for these markets, one which many analysts do not expect to be broken.

Australian prices FOB Newcastle have been slightly more robust but a drop to $103 would leave smaller producers struggling to make a profit, traders said.

The warm European winter has left utilities with more coal on stockpiles and more due to be delivered than they need

The euro fell to and remained in sight of Wednesday's 16-month low following the report on the possible S&P downgrade, which quoted a senior euro zone government source.

"The entire coal market's coming off, API2 swaps were smashed today after the (reports of a possible) S&P downgrade came out," one European trader said.

"This kind of volatility doesn't help, it's all looking bearish and people aren't sure what to do," one utility source said.

TRADES

A March DES ARA cargo also traded at $104.50, down $2.00.

PRICES A February loading South African cargo was bid at $106 earlier in the day before prices started to slip.

A March loading South African cargo was bid at $103.25 and offered at $104.80, down $2.00

A February loading DES ARA cargo was bid at $100.00 and offered at $105, down around $3.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)