* Q2/Q3 CIF ARA price seen at $110/T - SocGen
* Market waits for Japan settlements, China buying
LONDON, March 20 Prices of prompt physical coal
were largely unchanged again on Tuesday with coal lacking clear
direction from fundamentals but macro factors such as China
growth worries could start to erode prices, utilities and
traders said.
Bids and offers were again too far apart to trade and both
buyers and sellers were uncertain of the market's strength.
No fresh trades were reported.
"Everybody's trying to figure out how to make money in this
market, which is barely moving, so for some to make a slim
margin on U.S. coal to Asia is better than nothing or almost
nothing," one European trader said.
More fixed price trades, a term contract settlement price
between Australian producers and Japanese utilities and some
resumption of Chinese buying would give the market a sharper
picture of coal's value, they said.
The fundamental situation in the coal market has not
significantly changed for months, Societe Generale said in a
research note on Tuesday.
CIF ARA prices are forecast at $110 a tonne for Q2 and Q3, a
slightly bearish view, SocGen said.
"It is characterised by steady but not explosive demand and
inventory overhang... We do not expect this situation to change
much over the coming months barring an exceptionally hot Asian
summer or abnormal tropical rains," SocGen said.
If demand falters and new supply proves to be inelastic,
prices could drop abruptly even though they are unlikely to
remain below $100 a tonne for long, the bank said.
Renewed concerns about China's economic growth weighed on
global stocks on Tuesday, giving a boost to safe-haven assets
such as U.S. government bonds and the dollar.
Global coal prices are heavily dependent upon whether China
imports on a large scale or not and this in turn depends on
whether domestic coal is cheaper than imports.
PRICES
A May South African cargo was bid at $103.50 and offered at
$104.25, unchanged.
A June South African cargo was bid at $104.50.
An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $90.00 and offered at
$96.00, down $3.00 on the bid but unchanged on the offer.
A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $95.00 and offered at $98.50,
little changed.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Keiron Henderson)