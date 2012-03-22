* May S. African trades at $103/T

* India took 1.9 mln T S.African coal in Feb

LONDON, March 22 Prices of prompt physical coal were range-bound for a fourth day, with bids and offers too far apart for much to trade.

A May loading South African cargo traded early in the afternoon at $103.00, but the market still lacks clear enough direction for more players to take fresh positions.

South Africa's February exports were dominated by Asia, which took 78 percent of the country's 6 million tonnes of shipments, up from 61 percent in the previous month .

The destination of the South African coal shipments, while other origins have been more price-competitive, has been a mystery, utilities said.

In February, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia boosted the total sold to Asia.

China is still largely out of the spot market, and recent signs of slowing economic growth could mean China is on the sidelines for another few months, traders and utilities said.

But further ahead, China's imports could grow if plans to slow the rise in coal production are put into effect.

China has set targets of overall production capacity of 4.1 billion tonnes and annual output of 3.9 billion tonnes by 2015, up 11 percent from last year, according to a plan issued by the National Development and Reform Commission.

TRADES

A May loading South African cargo traded at $103.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, unchanged.

PRICES

A May South African cargo was bid at $103.00 and offered at $104.25, up 25 cents on the offer.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $93.25 and offered at $96.50, up 25 cents on the offer.

A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $94.00 and offered at $98.25, unchanged. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)