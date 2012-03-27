* Demand softens at end of winter heating season

* Rising U.S. exports add to ample European stocks

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, March 27 Prices for prompt physical coal deliveries rose on Tuesday as strengthening power and gas prices lifted coal contracts, but analysts said the coal market remained under downward pressure from ample supply and lower demand at the end of winter.

A May cargo for delivery to Europe (DES ARA) was heard at $98.25 a tonne, according to GLOBALcoal, up $1.5 on the previous day.

Traders said that the market had been lifted by strengthening power and gas prices in Europe.

German power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery in 2013 rose by around 20 euro cents to 51.55 euros per megawatt-hour, supported by healthy industrial demand.

Gas prices rose on the back of production outages following a North Sea gas leak at Total's Elgin.

Benchmark UK gas prices for delivery in summer were trading around 60 pence per therm in the afternoon, up from around 59 pence the previous day.

Despite the price rises, analysts said that the coal market remained under downward pressure.

European demand for coal is dropping as a result of the end of the winter heating season, and analysts said that full European coal stock piles also meant that there was limited demand for new cargoes.

A sharp rise in U.S. coal exports to Europe was adding to the downward pressure, analysts said.

"U.S. exports of thermal coal more than doubled in 2011 from 15.6 million tonnes (mt) to 31.4 mt as natural gas became more competitive for power generation for virtually all of the year," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

"The primary beneficiary of the export increase was the European Union which saw imports of U.S. coal rise from 7.3 mt to 6.4 mt, while Asian imports collectively rose from 5.9 mt to 10.1 mt."

Because coal is uncompetitive with gas power generation in parts of the U.S., the bank said that it expected the U.S. to cut its coal production.

U.S. gas prices have dropped sharply in the past few years as a boom in shale gas exploration has flooded the domestic market with previously unavailable supplies.

In Europe, where so far there is no large-scale shale gas exploration, the price scenario is the opposite.

German coal-fired electricity generation for delivery in 2013 is almost 17 euros per MWh more profitable than the equivalent gas-fired generation.

PRICES

A May DES ARA cargo traded at $98.25 per tonne, according to GLOBALcoal data, and a June contract changed hands at $98. April cargoes were offered at $99 a tonne.

A May South African cargo was offered $104 a tonne, slightly higher than the previous day. (Editing by William Hardy)