LONDON, March 30 Prompt physical coal prices rose by nearly $2 a tonne on Friday following Xstrata's first quarterly term settlement at $115 FOB Newcastle to Japanese utilities and absorption of surplus coal by South Korea.

"The panic's over for now. Nobody's dumping coal like they were recently," one European utility said.

Xstrata's settlement with Japan gave a boost to Newcastle prices, which hauled the rest of the market up with them, traders said.

Xstrata had sought $120-$125 a tonne FOB before spot prices slipped earlier in March to just over $100, so $115 was seen as moderately bullish for prices, utilities and traders said .

South Korea, the most active spot buyer in Asia at present, has meanwhile been taking in Colombian coal, which is not needed in oversupplied Europe and has taken some pressure off DES ARA prices, suppliers said.

Otherwise, both the Atlantic and Pacific markets were quiet.

TRADES

Two May-loading South African cargoes traded at $104.00 a tonne, and a third traded at $104.25.

PRICES

An April South African cargo was offered at $104.50, up over $1.

A May South African cargo was bid at $103.10 with no offer.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $95.00 and offered at $100.00, also up nearly $2. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)