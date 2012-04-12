* June DES ARA trades at $97.00/T

* China is back as a spot buyer of long-haul coal

LONDON, April 12 European physical coal prices rose by around 25 U.S. cents to $1.00 a tonne on Thursday in line with oil's gains on a weaker dollar but slightly higher prices drew out more offers of prompt U.S. cargoes, traders and utilities said.

High coal inventories in Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and at power plants plus the continual flow of previously-bought coal into Europe mean the market is oversupplied although most utilities - outside Scandinavia - have a fairly healthy coal burn at present.

"Bids and offers were 40-60 cents apart but nobody was prepared to move so little traded but prices have moved slightly higher and there are more U.S. offers," one trader said.

Coal prices for DES ARA cargoes have nudged close to $100 a tonne but both the short and medium-term outlook are uncertain, utilities and traders said.

China is back in the spot market actively seeking prompt cargoes of Colombian, South African, U.S., Russian, Australian and Indonesian coal and weighing up the cheapest offers, suppliers said.

"We've had two buyers come back to us this week with serious enquiries so the Chinese are now definitely back but it remains to be seen how much they buy, it could be slow to take off," one producer said.

Chinese importers are bidding at around $114-$115 a tonne delivered, which can work for long-haul coal cargoes if sellers are willing to accept a slim margin.

Next week's Beijing coal conference should see a healthy volume of spot business transacted and give a clearer indication of China's import position, suppliers said.

TRADES

A June DES ARA cargo traded at $97.00 a tonne, little changed from Wednesday.

PRICES

An April South African cargo was offered at $103.00 a tonne, unchanged.

A May South African cargo was bid at $102.35 and offered at $103.00, up around 25 cents on the offer.

A June South African cargo was bid at $102.00 and offered at $103.00, up 25 cents on the offer.

An April DES ARA cargo was offered at $99.00 with no bid, up nearly $3.00 on the offer.

A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $96.00 and offered at $96.50, up $1.00 on the bid.