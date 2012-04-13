* May S. African cargo trades at $102.30
* Coal may have seen worst of price fall-analyst
* Newcastle prompt prices pick up
LONDON, April 13 European physical coal prices
were slightly weaker on Friday in line with a drop in oil
prices, but Newcastle values strengthened.
Inventories remained high at import terminals in ARA and at
power plants, with limited buying interest seen from traders and
banks.
Coal has remained largely range-bound for weeks, often
moving by as little as 25 cents a day while tracking oil, but
may have be starting to recover, analysts said.
In its latest commodities report, Credit Suisse said it
would be hard for thermal coal prices to fall much further.
"Particularly for API2, which has now traded a $3 range for
nine weeks -in fact, we think prices have turned the corner with
their recent uptick and will move higher, albeit at a gradual
pace," Credit Suisse said.
Whether prices will start a gradual recovery now or later in
the summer depends entirely on how much China buys, traders and
producers said.
A substantial amount of business is expected to be
transacted next week in Beijing at a major coal industry
conference, including sales by new suppliers in the United
States, keen to develop their Asian business because Europe is
glutted.
China has been back in the spot market this week, bidding at
$114-$115 a tonne CIF for long-haul, standard coal, but so far
this month few fresh sales have been done.
Newcastle spot prices were bid strongly higher earlier on
Friday, with a June cargo bid at $106.00 and a July cargo
offered at $107.50, widening the spread between South African
and Australian FOB prices.
Stronger prompt Newcastle prices could be an indicator of
renewed Chinese buying interest, traders said.
TRADES
A May South African cargo traded at $102.30 a tonne, down
around 20 cents.
PRICES
A June South African cargo was bid at $102.00 and offered at
$102.35, down around 35 cents.
An April DES ARA cargo was offered at $99.00 with no bid,
unchanged.
A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $95.50 and offered at $96.25,
down 50 cents on the bid.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)