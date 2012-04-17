* June DES ARA trades at $96/T

* Prompt coal seen disconnected from oil

LONDON, April 17 European physical coal prices dipped by around 50 cents on Tuesday due to continued oversupply with only one fresh trade reported, utilities and traders said.

Oil prices nudged up close to $119 a barrel but spot coal prices are much less aligned with the oil market than forward values for 2013 and 2014, they said.

Bearish spot fundamentals were having more of an effect on coal values than other energy markets, they said.

Activity is likely to be even more muted in Europe this week than it has been in recent months because so many of the major players are in Beijing for the biggest, annual China coal conference.

China has resumed spot imports of low and standard-grade coal, but buyers are holding out for prices of less than $114 a tonne CIF and sellers who need to shift prompt cargoes are accepting these prices, traders said.

"The trend is for prices to go down but the key is the values achieved by U.S. Illinois high-sulphur coals. These are being sold at extremely competitive prices," said Martin Blomendal, consultant with Energy Edge.

Illinois coal with 2.5-4.0 percent sulphur content has been trading at more than $20 a tonne discount to standard grade coal prices, end-users and traders said.

TRADES

A June delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $96.00 via brokers, down 90 cents from the previous day's last traded level.

PRICES

A May South African cargo was bid at $100 and offered at $103 a tonne, down 50 cents.

A June DES ARA cargo was bid at $95.00 and offered at $96.25, down 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)