* June S.African bid at $100.00/T

* Carbopego seeks June, August cargoes

LONDON, April 20 European physical coal prices steadied on Friday after a day of quiet trading with no fresh deals reported.

There are a few hot spots of European demand - Spain and Portugal, the UK and Germany - but too many sellers.

Portugal's Carbopego is expected to award a tender for June and August cargoes next week and to buy Colombian coal.

Prompt South African prices were hovering around $100.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, a level low enough to draw out some more Indian enquiries.

DES ARA delivered Europe prices are expected to remain range-bound and any potential price rises due to supply problems or stronger demand will be capped by extra supply from the U.S. and other exporters, utilities and traders said.

"Prices are still stuck in the range of $95-$105 a tonne in ARA and unless there is some major shift change, some shock, I can't see them moving out of the range," said a source at one of Europe's biggest utilities.

Even if coal remains significantly cheaper than gas as a fuel to generate power in Europe this year, it is unlikely that enough of the current high inventories will be consumed to trigger notable fresh buying, utilities said.

Utilities in the UK, Germany and Spain are burning a seasonally high proportion of coal because it is more profitable versus gas and because the UK and Germany are trying to destock, they said.

During April-September, European coal consumption is usually at its lowest because gas provides the most economic baseload power but high gas prices and tight supply are spurring utilities which can maximise their coal burn to do so.

PRICES

A June DES ARA cargo was bid at $93.50 and offered at $96.25 while a July cargo was bid at $96.25 and offered at $98.00, little changed.

A June South African cargo was bid at $100.00 and offered at $100.25, up 75 cents on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)