LONDON, April 25 European prompt physical coal
prices dropped by around $1.50 on Wednesday in line with weaker
power demand, and with mounting pressure on prompt values due to
coal oversupply.
"Both swaps and physical came off fairly strongly today,
with a lot of pressure on the prompt months - there's just too
much coal," one utility source said.
A June DES ARA cargo was bid at $91.50 a tonne, down from
over $93.00 earlier in the week and although it did not trade at
this level, fundamental bearish pressure should push prices down
another notch within the next couple of weeks.
"Probably $91.50 won't seem so low fairly soon," one trader
said.
Despite strong coal burn in the UK, Germany, Italy and
Spain, there is still a substantial amount of coal in ARA
inventories - up to 9 million tonnes, according to some industry
sources.
Most European spot electricity prices fell on Wednesday on
warmer weather and more German wind power supply, while the May
1 holiday in major power consuming countries weighed on demand.
Most European utilities will need to buy a limited amount of
spot tonnage, but the Mediterranean plants are likely to need
more significant spot volumes.
Collectively, this buying should push prices back above $100
a tonne, utilities and traders said.
GRAPHIC: Coal stockpiles at ARA's EMO, EBS and EMO terminals:
link.reuters.com/zuq77s
TRADES
A June loading Newcastle cargo traded at $100.25 a tonne
FOB.
PRICES
A June South African cargo was bid at $98.75 and offered at
$100.00, down over 50 cents.
A May South African cape was bid at $99.25.
A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $94.45 and offered at
$94.75, down over $2.00 from Monday's levels.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)