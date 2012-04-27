* China railway maintenance ends
* June DES ARA bid at $92.50/T
LONDON, April 27 European prompt physical coal
prices were slightly weaker by around 50 cents on Friday,
pressured by weak fundamentals in the Atlantic and a price
standoff between Chinese buyers and sellers in the Pacific.
Patchy Iberian spot demand has been one of the few bright
spots in the sluggish European market in recent months and while
this is likely to continue, it will not be nearly enough to
support sagging prices.
Portugal's Carbopego on Friday bought 340,000 tonnes for
summer delivery but declined to specify the price achieved or
the suppliers.
The coal bought was "of various origins," not all Colombian,
the sources said.
A large, Colombian producer and exporter was expected to win
the tender.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, trading was subdued with no fresh
spot deals reported.
Pacific demand has also been patchy with strong buying
interest from South Korea and Taiwan but Chinese buyers have
been slow to visibly pursue standard-grade spot purchases.
Much of China's recent imports, which remain high by
historical standards, are made up of lower than standard grade
coal from Australia and South Africa, traders said.
"The silver lining is that any uptick in Chinese power
demand should logically translate directly into renewed coal
import requirements," Deutsche Bank said in a research note on
Friday.
The end of maintenance on China's Daqin railway to
Qinhuangdao promises stock builds but FOB international coal
prices remain cheaper than domestic fuel, which could trigger
more buying soon.
GRAPHIC: German coal vs gas power generation graph: link.reuters.com/saf77s
DES ARA COAL PRICES: here
GRAPHIC: Germany's coal vs gas "spark" and "dark" spreads
comparing generation margins: German coal & gas power spreads: link.reuters.com/wyp87s
GRAPHIC: Coal stockpiles at ARA's EMO, EBS and EMO terminals: link.reuters.com/zuq77s
PRICES
A June DES ARA cargo was bid at $92.50 and offered at
$94.75, down from Thursday's last trade at $93.15.
A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $94.50 and offered at
$95.00, slightly weaker but little changed.
A June South African cargo was bid at $99.30, also slightly
weaker.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)