MOSCOW Oct 11 Russian coking coal miner
Raspadskaya said on Thursday it sold 981,000 tonnes
of coking coal concentrate in the third quarter, 8 percent less
that in the previous three months.
Total raw coal production stood at 1.38 million tonnes
July-September, down 25 percent from the second quarter.
Raspadskaya has lowered its 2012 coal output guidance to 7
million tonnes from an earlier estimate of 10.5 million tonnes.
Russia's Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea
soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, plans to take control of
Raspadskaya in an $800 million deal which will make the
steelmaker self-sufficient in coking coal and turn it into
Russia's largest producer of the steel ingredient.
Evraz, Russia's biggest steelmaker, already had effective
control of the coal miner with a 41 percent stake held through a
holding company and expects to takes its holding to 82 percent
in the fourth quarter.
