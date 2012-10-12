* China and Europe ARA each took 650,000 tonnes
* Jan-Oct exports total 50 million tonnes
(Adds quote, graphics)
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, Oct 12 Asia's share of South Africa's
coal exports of 5.2 million tonnes in September rose t o 63
percent or 3.3 million tonnes from 55 percent in August,
exporters said.
India accounted for 1.7 million tonnes, up from 1.6 million
in August, while China's share fell to 650,000 tonnes from
890,000 tonnes and 1.9 million tonnes was shipped to the
Atlantic market, a sharp fall from August's 2.4 million.
Africa's biggest economy exported around 50 million tonnes
in January-September and had just under 4 million tonnes of coal
in stockpiles at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal a week ago
.
This year, aside from a period during the summer, South
African coal FOB prices have been uncompetitively high in many
markets, but particularly Europe which was until around four
years ago its biggest market.
"India has been a strong buyer throughout the year despite
moves in prices and, although spot business has been slow
recently, we expect India to take more than 20 million tonnes
for the year as a whole," one exporter said.
China has taken over 10 million tonnes from South Africa so
far this year - a record level of shipments - because the
country's imports of coal from all over the world soared in the
first half.
But since hitting a peak of over 2 million tonnes for July
alone, China has dropped back to take several capesize cargoes a
month and is likely to remain sidelined as a buyer until huge
inventories imported at higher prices are consumed.
Europe's main coal importing hub,
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, accounted for around 650,000 tonnes
of South African coal in September, the same amount as China.
Although a few traders and utilities have opted to ship some
South African coal bought FOB into Europe, Europe will remain a
minority buyer, exporters said, partly because of torpid Asian
buying interest and partly in the aftermath of widespread
Chinese price renegotiations. [ID : nL4E8IR2FA].
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)