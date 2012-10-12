* China and Europe ARA each took 650,000 tonnes

* Jan-Oct exports total 50 million tonnes (Adds quote, graphics)

By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, Oct 12 Asia's share of South Africa's coal exports of 5.2 million tonnes in September rose t o 63 percent or 3.3 million tonnes from 55 percent in August, exporters said.

India accounted for 1.7 million tonnes, up from 1.6 million in August, while China's share fell to 650,000 tonnes from 890,000 tonnes and 1.9 million tonnes was shipped to the Atlantic market, a sharp fall from August's 2.4 million.

Africa's biggest economy exported around 50 million tonnes in January-September and had just under 4 million tonnes of coal in stockpiles at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal a week ago .

This year, aside from a period during the summer, South African coal FOB prices have been uncompetitively high in many markets, but particularly Europe which was until around four years ago its biggest market.

"India has been a strong buyer throughout the year despite moves in prices and, although spot business has been slow recently, we expect India to take more than 20 million tonnes for the year as a whole," one exporter said.

China has taken over 10 million tonnes from South Africa so far this year - a record level of shipments - because the country's imports of coal from all over the world soared in the first half.

But since hitting a peak of over 2 million tonnes for July alone, China has dropped back to take several capesize cargoes a month and is likely to remain sidelined as a buyer until huge inventories imported at higher prices are consumed.

Europe's main coal importing hub, Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, accounted for around 650,000 tonnes of South African coal in September, the same amount as China.

Although a few traders and utilities have opted to ship some South African coal bought FOB into Europe, Europe will remain a minority buyer, exporters said, partly because of torpid Asian buying interest and partly in the aftermath of widespread Chinese price renegotiations. [ID : nL4E8IR2FA]. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)