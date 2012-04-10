LONDON, April 10 Asia again absorbed most of
South Africa's 6.3 million tonnes of coal exports in March, led
by India, China and Taiwan, exporters said.
India took 1.9 million tonnes of coal in March, unchanged
from February, while China increased its imports to 1.3 million
tonnes from 965,000 tonnes in February.
Taiwan showed strong growth also, with imports of 800,000
tonnes, up from around 600,000 in February.
The Atlantic market, which is still suffering from
oversupply and limp demand, took 1.4 million tonnes, unchanged
from February.
The Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp coal-importing hub accounted
for just over 200,000 tonnes or slightly more than one capesize
cargo in March.
