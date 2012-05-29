May 29 Shares in U.S. coal companies climbed on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs raised its coverage view for the sector to "attractive" after a recent pullback in coal stock prices.

Analyst Andre Benjamin listed Peabody Energy with a "buy" rating because of improving macro-economic news from China, where the company exports coal from its mines in Australia. He also cited better Australian prices for thermal coal, which is used in power generation.

Benjamin also gave a "buy" rating to Consol Energy, which produces not only coal, but natural gas.

"We raise our coverage view to 'Attractive' from 'Neutral' in a tactical move as the recent pullback in prices leaves us with attractive average upside for the coverage group as a whole," Benjamin wrote in a research note.

Despite the positive view of the sector in general, the Goldman analyst cut the stock price target for Alpha Natural Resources to $12 from $16, citing "thin thermal coal margins" in the Central Appalachian region of Virginia, West Virginia and eastern Kentucky.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Peabody stock was 4.69 percent higher at $25.00 and Alpha Natural was up 2.2 percent at $11.42. Walter Energy was 2.6 percent higher at $51.28, Cliffs Natural Resources rose 2.5 percent to $51.50 and Consol rose 1.9 percent to $30.16.